State Police look for information on accidental shooting investigation

CLARKSBURG, INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Indiana County are looking for any information about a shooting investigation that they’ve labeled “accidental.”

Police say that early in the morning of August 10, just after 2 a.m., Troopers were sent to a field on the 600 block of Gemmell Road. It was reported that two people had gunshot wounds.

Through the course of their investigation, it was discovered that a 22-year-old man was in the driver’s seat of his truck with a loaded gun held to his chest, making suicidal comments.

He was with a 20-year-old man and 19-year-old woman when at one point the woman sat down in the passenger seat, both were trying to deescalate the situation.

Troopers believe the 20-year-old, at one point, attempted to take away the gun when it discharged. The bullet hit the 22-year-old in the right shoulder. It exited out the back of his shoulder and struck the 19-year-old in the arm, going through.

The bullet and firearm currently have not been found, even with help from the PSP Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations Canine Unit.

The 22-year-old was flown to UPMC Presbyterian and the 19-year old woman was flown to Forbes. Both have been treated and discharged.

State Police are asking if anyone has any information, to call the Indiana County Troop at 724-357-1960.