State Police K-9 officer retires after almost a decade

A K-9 officer is retiring from the Pennsylvania State Police after almost a decade of service.

K-9 Tom and his handler, Trooper Aaron Tiracorda, have assisted local departments, such as Altoona Police, for nine years.

They recently helped Altoona Police with a drug bust on Friday night, seizing 14 ounces of cocaine and 4 ounces of meth.

Sergeant Matt Plummer said K-9 Tom could always be counted on.

“For K-9 Tom to, you know, work his last month, which would be this month, and to that be one of his last saturation details and to have that hit on drugs, I mean this is a great, you know, great way going out for K-9 Tom,” he said.

His last day is next Friday, July 12.

Sgt. Plummer hoped Tom gets a lot of naps and belly rubs during his well-deserved retirement.