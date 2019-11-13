State Police investigating vandalism in Somerset County

SALISBURY, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a string of vandalisms totaling more than $1 million.

The vandalism took place at a staging yard for equipment owned by Price & Gregory International off of West Side Drive in Elk Lick Township.

Police say around 70 vehicles and 20 pieces of heavy equipment were damaged and they believe the vandals accessed the staging yard through a wooded area off of Somerset Street.

They say the incidents took place sometime over the weekend and are asking people to call the Somerset State Police Barracks if you have any information.

We’ve reached out to Price & Gregory International but they did not comment.

