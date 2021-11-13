State police investigating two hit-and-runs in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating two hit-and-runs that happened in Bedford County during the month of October.

The first one happened on Oct. 12 when a vehicle that was traveling with a trailer cut a right turn too short on I-70 East off SR 30 at the Breezewood interchange and struck a 2013 Nissan NV 3500, according to police.

The Nissan was in the right-hand lane trying to turn right when the other vehicle’s trailer in the left lane, also trying to turn right, struck it causing disabling damage. The passengers took photos and video of the vehicle’s temporary license plate, but it is unreadable.

The second one was when a truck was traveling off of SR 30 onto the Sunnyside connector and lost control crashing into the MEC fenceline on Oct. 30, according to the report.

After crashing into the fence the truck then drove away in an unknown direction. A witness describes the truck as red with a grey skirt.

Both hit-and-runs are under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Bedford at (814)-623-6133.