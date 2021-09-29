State police investigating theft of three firearms, ammo in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are investigating a robbery of an AR rifle, three pistols and ammo that happened on Aug.1 in Cooper Township.

State police say that a Black Rain Inc. Neosho, Mo. Patriot AR 15 Rifle, a Smith & Wesson or Swaziland M&P Shield Pistol, a Sturm, Ruger and Company CT pistol, Kahr Arms Blauvelt 1911 A1 Squadron pistol along with 400 rounds of ammo were stolen from the residence at the 4,000 block of Kylertown Drifting highway.

Here is a list with the monetary value of the items stolen:

Black Rain Inc. Neosho, Mo. Patriot AR 15 Rifle- $1,200.

Smith & Wesson or Swaziland, country code of make cannot be determined, M&P Shield pistol- $380.

Sturm, Ruger and Company, Inc. AKA Ruger Southport, CT Pistol- $250.

Kahr Arms Blauvelt, New York,; MFG Worcester, Mass. 1911 A1 Squadron pistol- police had no monetary value listed for this pistol.

200 rounds of .9mm ammo- $100.

200 rounds .45 Cal ammo- $100.

According to the report, the suspect entered through an unlocked sliding glass door in the back of the house. After stealing the guns and ammo, the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police out of Clearfield at (8140 857-3800.