State police investigating theft of go-kart in Clearfield County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating a burglary of a go-kart that happened on Sept. 4 at the 500 block of Fernwood Road in Clearfield County.

The suspect(s) broke into the shed that was on the property and stole a white two-seater go-kart with a Quaker Steak and Lube sticker on it, sometime over the past three months state police report. The go-kart has a monetary value of $1,800.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Clearfield at (814)-857-3800 or submit an anonymous tip to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers or they can be contacted at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

Anyone who calls the Crime Stopper’s number remains anonymous and could possibly be eligible for a cash reward for any information that would lead to an arrest, solving of a crime or location of a wanted person.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss