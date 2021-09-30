State police investigating theft of go-kart in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating a burglary of a go-kart that happened on Sept. 4 at the 500 block of Fernwood Road in Clearfield County.

The suspect(s) broke into the shed that was on the property and stole a white two-seater go-kart with a Quaker Steak and Lube sticker on it, sometime over the past three months state police report. The go-kart has a monetary value of $1,800.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Clearfield at (814)-857-3800 or submit an anonymous tip to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers or they can be contacted at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

Anyone who calls the Crime Stopper’s number remains anonymous and could possibly be eligible for a cash reward for any information that would lead to an arrest, solving of a crime or location of a wanted person.