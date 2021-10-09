State police investigating theft of five winning lottery tickets in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State Police are investigating a theft of five winning lottery tickets from a car in Fox Township that happened on Sept. 22.

The suspect damaged the front side passenger door of a 2008 GMC Acadia and stole five winning lottery tickets that total an amount of $335. The monetary value of the door that was damaged is $300.

It was also found that the suspect did enter through the back door of the residence on Irishtown Road where the car was parked but did not steal anything from the house, according to state police.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Ridgway at (814) 776-6136.