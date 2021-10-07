State police investigating theft of construction signs in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)— State police of Huntingdon are currently investigating a theft of construction signs at the intersection of Ponderosa Road and Gorsuch Road.

Around noon, on Sept. 29, state police investigated a report of theft of multiple construction signs at the above said location in Henderson Township.

Two road closed signs and two pilons were stolen, state police say. Individuals of Henderson Township ask that whoever stole these items to please return them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Huntingdon at (814)-627-3161.