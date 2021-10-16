State police investigating theft of catalytic converter in Bedford County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are investigating a theft of a vehicle part that happened sometime between Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 in Bedford County.

Police arrived at Bedford County Memorial Park at 1:16 p.m. on Oct. 8 for a report that a catalytic converter was cut from a 1992 Ford F350, according to the report. Police say that the catalytic converter was cut from the vehicle sometime between Oct. 7 and Oct. 8.

The theft is under Pennsylvania State Police Bedford investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact them at (814)-623-6133.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss