State police investigating theft of catalytic converter in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are investigating a theft of a vehicle part that happened sometime between Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 in Bedford County.

Police arrived at Bedford County Memorial Park at 1:16 p.m. on Oct. 8 for a report that a catalytic converter was cut from a 1992 Ford F350, according to the report. Police say that the catalytic converter was cut from the vehicle sometime between Oct. 7 and Oct. 8.

The theft is under Pennsylvania State Police Bedford investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact them at (814)-623-6133.