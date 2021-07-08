State police investigating theft in Milesburg

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a theft incident at Snappy’s in Milesburg that happened in June.

Police said a victim left his phone on top of one of the Skills machine June 10, which was inside of a wallet-style case that had $400 in cash, his driver’s license and multiple credit/debit cards. Police were able to obtain video surveillance that showed a white male entering Snappy’s, taking the phone and placing it in his pocket.

The suspect is described as a white male with brown hair and a goatee, with a tattoo on his lower right leg. The suspect was wearing a black shirt, camo shorts and a baseball cap. According to police, he drove away in what appears to be a white Subaru Crosstrek.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact state police in Rockview at 814-355-7545.

