State police investigating the death of a teenager

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Ebensburg are investigating the death of a 15-year-old teen.

According to police reports, the incident occurred in Portage Township along a wind farm access road. The juvenile victim was reportedly a passenger of a green Jeep Liberty that was traveling on Turbine Drive. The cause of death is undetermined at this time.

This story will be updated as more details from the investigation become available. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Ebensburg (814) 471-6500.