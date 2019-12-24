Live Now
State Police investigating stolen truck in Clearfield County

BRADFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a stolen vehicle in Clearfield County.

Police say between Sunday and Monday, a gray 2012 Chevy Silverado truck with an extended cab and a “Trump for Coal” sticker in the back window was stolen. The license plate number is DV9-2585.

The Silverado is spray-painted around the wheel well and has a dent in the right side of the bed, police say.

According to police, the truck had a .22-250 rifle ($700), Nixon Binoculars ($200), Bushell Binoculars ($30), GPS tracker ($500), Marine portable radio ($100), and miscellaneous tools and ammo ($500).

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Clearfield.

