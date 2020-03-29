State Police investigating stolen rifle, cross-bow from garage in Clearfield County

GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Clearfield are investigating a garage burglary where a firearm and crossbow were stolen.

Police say the incident happened between December 1 and March 27 on Bell Run Road in Greenwood Township, Clearfield County. Police say the unknown individual(s) entered the garage and took a Winchester model rifle and a crossbow.

Police add that those two items are valued at $650 combined. The unknown individual(s) also took a vinyl gun case worth $50.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clearfield State Police at 814-857-3800.