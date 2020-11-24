State police investigating stolen power tools in Knox Township

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police out of Punxsutawney are investigating a burglary in Knox Township involving stolen power tools.

The incident occured sometime between November 7 and November 14 at 2766 Markton Road where an unknown individual(s) entered an unlocked shed and stole a DeWalt cordless grease gun, a Porter Cable cordless drill, a Porter Cable cordless circular saw, two chargers, and a case.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

Sourced via CRIMEWATCH®: https://www.crimewatchpa.com/crimestoppers/316/cases/pa-state-police-investigating-burglary-markton-road-knox-township-jefferson-county