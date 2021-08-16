State police investigating shots fired in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are currently investigating shots that were fired in Antis Township in the early hours of Aug. 16.

The shooting happened on the 1000 block of North Second Street at 12:10 a.m. where unknown actor(s) entered the area and shot at a Sedan that was dark in color, according to state police. The shots hit the Sedan and a residence.

Police said the actor(s) fled the area in an unknown direction. Anyone with information on this incident should contact state police at 814-696-6100.