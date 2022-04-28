JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after about $8,000 to $10,000 in cash along with over $1,000 worth of plates along with other items were stolen from a residence.

State police said that sometime between Feb. 20 and March 3 an unknown individual stole more than $1,000 worth of plates, luggage, a snack set, a garment cover and also about $10,000 from a residence on Cliff Road in Beaver Township.

Below is the list of items that state police said were stolen from the residence:

Stolen: Homer Laughlin dishes in a Virgiña rose pattern- value $575.00

Stolen: Pfaltzgraff nature wood pattern dishes- value $540.00

Stolen: Brighton carryon luggage- value $250.00

Stolen: crystal snack sets- value $300.00

Stolen: garment cover- value $5.00

Stolen: 8000-10000 cash

Anyone with information regarding the burglary is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Punxsutawney at (814)-938-0510