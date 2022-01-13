State police investigating I-99 tractor-trailer crash

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A tractor-trailer crash that sent a Duncansville man to the hospital in December is under state police investigation, according to the report.

The crash happened on Dec. 20 around 11:33 a.m. when the vehicle lost control after missing a left turn on I-99 near Exit Ramp 23, according to state police. It then overturned and rolled into a ditch where it came to a final rest on its roof, on the right shoulder of the ramp.

The driver was able to escape from the vehicle and was transported to Conemaugh Nason Medical Center for treatment of any possible injuries. AMED, Allegheny Trucking and numerous Clear Creek companies assisted at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police Hollidaysburg.