State police investigating I-80 hit and run crash

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating a hit and run crash that happened on I-80 in Clearfield County.

State police say that a little after 11 p.m. on Feb. 3 a Nissan traveling on I-80 in Pine Township rear-ended a white semi-trailer being pulled by an unknown vehicle. The driver of the Nissan lost control because of the slippery road conditions and that’s when it rear-ended the trailer, according to the report.

The Nissan then pulled off to the side of the roadway but the other vehicle kept going. After pulling off, the Nissan then got stuck in the snow and had to be towed out.

State police note that no one was injured from the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the hit and run is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police DuBois at (814)-371-4652.