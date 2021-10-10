State police investigating hit and run in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA. (WTAJ)– A hit and run that happened yesterday at 10:51 a.m. in Jefferson County is under investigation by state police.

A dark grey SUV missed a curve and then drifted into the other lane of traffic on Heathville Street in Summerville Borough according to state police. The driver continued to knock down a street safety mirror and then drove on two front yards at residences houses.

Police are looking for the dark grey SUV that has damage done to the front passenger side of the car. Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police Punxsutawney at (814)-938-0510.