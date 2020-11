BOGGS TOWNSHIP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police at Rockview are investigating a two vehicle head-on crash, shortly before six o’clock yesterday evening.

It happened in at 2500 block of Runville Road in Boggs Township, Centre County.

Police say one of the drivers received moderate injuries and was flown to UPMC Altoona for treatment.

That person is in critical, but stable condition.

We’ll have further details as they become available.