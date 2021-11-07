State police investigating five stolen trail cameras in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after five trail cameras were stolen from a property at Twenty Mine Road in Cambria County.

The theft happened on Nov. 3 at 2:47 p.m. in East Carroll Township when the actor(s) drove an ATV/Quad through the victim’s property and stole five trail cameras, according to police.

  • Two Moultrie cellular trail cameras – Valued at $198 total.
  • Moultrie trail camera- Valued at $79.
  • Two Wildgame Innovationas trail cameras- Valued at $158 total

The total property value of all the stolen trail cameras is $435.

Anyone with information about the theft can contact Pennsylvania State police out of Ebensburg at (814)-471-6500.

