State police investigating death in Bedford County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Bedford County are currently investigating the death of a man in Liberty Township.

According to troopers, the man died Sunday at 10 a.m. on the 100 block of Railroad Avenue. This in an ongoing investigation. As a result, police have not yet released the name of the man who died or a cause of of death.

Stick with WTAJ as we work to retrieve the latest information.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss