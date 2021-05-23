State police investigating death in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Bedford County are currently investigating the death of a man in Liberty Township.

According to troopers, the man died Sunday at 10 a.m. on the 100 block of Railroad Avenue. This in an ongoing investigation. As a result, police have not yet released the name of the man who died or a cause of of death.

Stick with WTAJ as we work to retrieve the latest information.