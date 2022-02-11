February 13 2022 06:30 pm

State police investigating catalytic converter thefts in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after catalytic converters were stolen from two different vehicles in Huntingdon County.

According to the report, sometime around 7:08 p.m. on Feb. 9 police responded to Main Street in Wood Township. Police discovered that two catalytic converters were cut off from vehicles. Police noted that one vehicle was a 1997 Jeep and the other was a 2003 Toyota van.

The catalytic converters have a monetary value of $500 each.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Huntingdon at (814)-627-3161.

