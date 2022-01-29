February 13 2022 06:30 pm

State police investigating catalytic converter theft in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in Blair County.

State police say that sometime from 5:30 a.m. to right just before 5 p.m. on Jan. 25 someone cut the catalytic converter off of a Jeep at the 1000 block of Route 22 in Frankstown Township.

Pennsylvania State Police Hollidaysburg is investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact them at (814)-696-6100.

