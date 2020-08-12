State police investigating building break in

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police out of Greensburg are investigating a break in at an abandoned building that resulted in broken items and a stolen gun.

According to police reports, the incident occurred on July 15 in Westmoreland when an unknown individual(s) broke into an abandoned building on Cedar Street by breaking a basement door padlock.

Numerous items were damaged inside the building and a .22 rifle and 5.56 mm rounds of ammunition were stolen. Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect(s) whereabouts is asked to contact Greensburg state police at 724-832-3288.