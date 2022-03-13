ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after a water tower in Elk County was struck by a bullet on March 2.

State police responded to a report of criminal mischief a little after 2 p.m. After arriving to a water tower located on Gardner Hill Road in Jay Township police said it was hit by a bullet, causing the tank to leak.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Ridgway at (814)-776-6136