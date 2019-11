COALPORT, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after a vehicle was stolen from Main Street in Coalport.

The vehicle stolen was a red 1990 Acura Integra.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction and the car was found crashed on Muddy Run Road in Beccaria Township, Clearfield County. The vehicle was towed to the police station in Clearfield for forensic analysis.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact State Police at 814-857-3800.