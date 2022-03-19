SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after a camper was burglarized in Somerset County on March 14.

At approximately 6:27 p.m. state police arrived at a camper located at the 400 block of N Club Road in Quemahoning Township. A refrigerator, toolbox that contained tools, a gas barbecue grill, a sofa couch and a lighting fixture were stolen.

State police report that the stolen items have a total monetary value of $325.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Somerset at (814)-445-4104.