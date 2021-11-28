State police investigating after arrow breaks window at Blair County home

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after an arrow was shot and broke a window at a residence in Blair County.

On Nov. 7, state police responded to a residence at Meade Street in Snyder Township for a report of an arrow that punctured a living room window.

After arriving at the scene, police found a broad tip arrow that went through the window causing $300 worth of damage, and was lodged in a recliner.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Hollidaysburg at (814)-696-6100.

