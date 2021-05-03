State Police investigating a burglary at Bellwood Antis School District

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Troop G – Hollidaysburg, are investigating an event that occurred between March 12 and March 27.

Police believe an unknown suspect entered two structures located near the baseball fields at Bellwood Antis School District. Damage was done to the inside of the structures, as per Pennsylvania crime stoppers.

The following items were stolen:

Five BBCore Baseball Bats

Catchers Equipment

Two Baseball Helmets

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the PSP Hollidaysburg Station at 814-696-6100 and speak to Trooper Stratton. Or, anonymously contact Pa. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).