UPDATE: State Police investigate two bodies found in Bedford County home

UPDATE 2:40 p.m. — State Police have reported murder/suicide in East Saint Clair Township in Bedford County.

The release states that just before 7 p.m. on October 1, Rick Alan Wirth, 43, shot and killed his partner, Felicia Barton, 26, in the garage of their house. Wirth then proceeded to shoot himself.

Both bodies were discovered around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, by a family member who then called the police.

Police state that the sequence of events were captured on a home surveillance system.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are currently investigating the discovery of two bodies at a home on Brumbaugh Road, East Saint Clair Township.

A family member was not able to get a hold of one of the residents. After some time, they went to the house and discovered the bodies, police stated.

Teams are trying to reconstruct the scene to determine what happened.

A reporter is on the scene and we’ll update the story as information becomes available.