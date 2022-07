BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a trespassing incident at the closed Appvion Paper Mill plant.

Police say between 4:31 p.m. on June 15, and 3:15 on June 22, multiple vehicles, including a car and an ATV, and people entered a locked gated area and trespassed on the property. Police say the lock was damaged.

The mill is located along Woodyard Lane in Taylor Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Hollidaysburg at 814-696-6100.