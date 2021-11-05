State police investigate stolen catalytic converters in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police out of Bedford are investigating three separate thefts of catalytic converters all taken in the area around Business Route 220 between Oct. 8 and Oct. 14.

The unknown actors are cutting the catalytic convertors from various vehicles during the overnight hours, according to state police.

Anyone with information on these incidents are asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS or online.