State police investigate shots fired in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating reports of shots fired into an occupied building of Gregg Township in Centre County.

The incident happened on Sept. 29 at about 4:18 a.m. on Lingle Valley Road with four people inside the building according to the police report.

Damage was done to a wall, some vinyl siding and a picture frame. Police are currently investigating the incident.

