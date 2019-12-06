State Police investigate rape of 14-year-old

PHILIPSBURG. CENTRE CO, Pa. (WTAJ) –State Police in Rockview is currently investigating the report of rape and sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl from Philipsburg.
The incidents reportedly occurred between June 1, 2017 and August 31, 2017.
by: Bill ShannonPosted: / Updated:
PHILIPSBURG. CENTRE CO, Pa. (WTAJ) –State Police in Rockview is currently investigating the report of rape and sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl from Philipsburg.
The incidents reportedly occurred between June 1, 2017 and August 31, 2017.