State Police investigate rape of 14-year-old

PHILIPSBURG. CENTRE CO, Pa. (WTAJ) –State Police in Rockview is currently investigating the report of rape and sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl from Philipsburg.

The incidents reportedly occurred between June 1, 2017 and August 31, 2017.

