State police investigate possible DUI as cause for deadly Cambria County crash

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A search warrant for medical records has been issued pertaining to the cause of a Cambria County motorcycle crash that killed a woman in June.

On June 21, Farabaugh was the passenger on a Harley Davidson that crashed into a high patch of grass, throwing both riders off the bike. The bike landed on top of Farabaugh causing her to die of asphyxiation.

Cambria County police are investigating whether David Myers, 57, was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he crashed the bike.

In the search warrant application, state police mention that when firefighters arrived, Myers was leaning against the motorcycle, which was on top of Farabaugh, and next to her was an open bottle of Captain Morgan Spiced Rum.

Myers was taken to UPMC Altoona after the crash and was intubated before state police could speak with him about the crash. A paramedic who treated Myers told state police that Myers said he was drinking before the crash. The paramedic also said Myers’ speech was slurred and he smelled like alcohol, according to the search warrant.

The search warrant return of service indicated that state police picked up the medical records for Myers at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29 but Myers has not been charged in the crash at this time.