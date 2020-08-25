State Police investigate Jefferson County home burglary, searching for suspect

MCCALMONT TWP. JEFFERSON CO. Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at a home in Jefferson County.

Troopers report that an unknown suspect(s) gained access to a home on Eleanora Road in McCalmont Township sometime between Aug. 1 and Aug 24.

Numerous items were reported stolen including a green Diamondback mountain bike, Champion generator, a Dewalt impact drill, a Dewalt Sander, a Black & Decker sander, a detailing buffer, a set of metric wrenches, a glass china set, and a blue plate/bowl set.

Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP Punxsutawney.

