State police investigate hit and run in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating a hit and run that occurred Nov. 14 in Somerset County.

According to state police, the owner reported the incident after they saw that damage was done to the driver’s side mirror of their car that was parked overnight on Center Street in Meyersdale Borough.

The owner said that they parked the car sometime between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. and did not hear any sound overnight, according to a press release.

Police then searched the surrounding area for any cameras that could have been at any of the properties but did not find any.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact PSP Somerset at (814) 445-4104.