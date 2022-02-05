February 13 2022 06:30 pm

State police investigate hit and run in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating a hit and run that occurred Friday evening in Somerset County.

State police say that at 6:01 p.m. a vehicle was traveling along SR 160 Cumberland Highway when it went over the double yellow lines into the other lane. The vehicle then hit a utility pole which was knocked over. The vehicle then fled the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the hit and run is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Somerset A at (814)-445-4104.

