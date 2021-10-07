State police investigate hit and run in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating a hit and run at 6th Street in Falls Creek Borough that happened on Sept. 29 at 11:59 p.m.
According to the crash report, the car was driving on 6th street and took a turn too fast causing the vehicle to leave the roadway.
Continuing off-road, the vehicle scrapped a Toyota RAV4’s bumper and then traveled through grass and hit a utility pole. The car then backed up and drove off to an unknown location.
