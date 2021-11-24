State police investigate gift card scam in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Centre County are investigating a scam where victims were prompted to send gift cards with the false promise of money.

A 73-year-old male and a 53-year-old male were contacted via text message and were told that they won a $50,000 lottery. The victims were instructed to purchase a combination of e-bay gift cards and MasterCard gift cards and provide their numbers.

In total, the victims spent $10,5000 for three $100 MasterCard gift cards and 102 $50 eBay gift cards.

