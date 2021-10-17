State police investigate for DUI in head-on crash in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A head-on crash involving two vehicles in Bradford Township is under state police investigation.

Police responded to a report of a crash Saturday along Route 322 near McDowell Road intersection at 12:38 p.m. Both drivers of the cars received major injuries from the crash and two passengers that were also involved only suffered minor injuries.

The crash is under Pennsylvania State Police out of Clearfield investigation for DUI.

