State police investigate firearms theft in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in DuBois are investigating a burglary where several firearms were taken from a home in Clearfield County.

Police said the burglary happened March 16 sometime between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Huston Township. The full list of the firearms stolen are below:

Remington rifle 700 ADL 30.06 Fieldmaster with 3X9 Bushmaster scope

Remington shotgun – 870 12 gauge

Remington shotgun – 12 gauge

Semi-automatic 12 gauge shotgun, unknown make

Mossberg double-barrel shotgun, 12 gauge, serial # 50104

Ruger bolt action rifle, .22 caliber with 3X9 scope

Rifle, 30.06 with 3X9 scope, unknown make

Shotgun, unknown make, 12 gauge, 3 ½ mag with super choke

Remington rifle, 308 with synthetic stock and 3X9 scope

Anyone with information should contact PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652. You can also anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS(8477) or online.