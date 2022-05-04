BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a woman in Frankstown Township.

State Police were called to a home on the 2300 block of West Loop Road in Frankstown Township, Blair County just after 12 p.m. The woman killed was 51 years old.



Troopers said there is no danger to the public and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.

Stay with WTAJ on-air and online as we continue to learn more and keep you up to date.