BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police in Bedford County are currently investigating a homicide that happened Friday and have one in custody, according to a press release.

Derek Edward Ashley Louk, 28, of Bedford was taken into custody and faces murder charges, criminal homicide, aggravated assault, abuse of a corpse, tamper with or fabricate physical evidence, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, according to online court documents. He is currently in Bedford County Prison.

The homicide happened in the Loucks Lane area of Cumberland Valley Township, according to the release. State police said that there is no threat to the public and the investigation is still ongoing.

The District Attorney’s Office and the Coroner’s Office assisted state police.