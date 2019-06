DRIFTING, CLEARFIELD CO. Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police reported that a local site was vandalized by arson on Jun 24, 2019.

EnerCorp Inc. had their 988B CAT Loader valued at $35,000 and a 1986 4500 International fuel truck valued at $10,000, at their strip mining job site.

Both vehicles had been set on fire.

If you have information, you’re asked to call the police at 814-857-3800. EnerCorp has also issued a small reward for help leading to the arrest of the suspect(s)