State police investigate arson in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a residential dwelling fire in the 1700 block of Princeton Road, Logan Township on Oct. 6 around 5:30 a.m.

After an extensive investigation of the scene, police determined that the fire was arson.

Further details of the investigation will be available in the future, police said. Stick with WTAJ as this story will be updated when more information becomes available.