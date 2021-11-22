State police investigate after fuel stolen, farm equipment damaged

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after hundreds of dollars in diesel fuel were stolen along with a plastic tank from a farming area in East Carroll Township.

The theft happened sometime over Halloween weekend on Ott Road when an unknown suspect(s) went onto the property and damaged a farm sprayer while stealing a 120-gallon plastic tank valued at $1,000. They then proceeded to steal 120 gallons of diesel fuel worth over $435.

If anyone has any information, you’re asked to call state police out of Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss