State police investigate after fuel stolen, farm equipment damaged

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after hundreds of dollars in diesel fuel were stolen along with a plastic tank from a farming area in East Carroll Township.

The theft happened sometime over Halloween weekend on Ott Road when an unknown suspect(s) went onto the property and damaged a farm sprayer while stealing a 120-gallon plastic tank valued at $1,000. They then proceeded to steal 120 gallons of diesel fuel worth over $435.

If anyone has any information, you’re asked to call state police out of Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.