BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after a burglary turned into a police chase in Bedford County on Wednesday morning, according to state police.

Officers responded to the 5000 block of Bedford Valley Road in Cumberland Valley Township at about 10:41 a.m. for reports of a burglary, according to a press release from state police out of Bedford.

After arriving officers then chased the suspect on Main Road near Rainsburg in Colerain Township. According to state police, the chase also caused damage to properties.

A description of the vehicle or suspect was not provided by state police.

Anyone with information or those that have property damage due to the chase is asked to contact PSP Bedford and talk to Trooper Vanourtryve at (814)-623-6133.