GRAHAM TWP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after getting a report for a stolen ATV.

The incident happened sometime between December 26 and January 11 on Jasmine Lane/Allport Cutoff.

The ATV is a green 2002 Yamaha 965AT. It’s reported that the ATV also has a black rifle rack on the front of it.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Clearfield at 814-857-3800.